Summer school in Sylvan Lake is wrapping up

HJ Cody had the largest amount of summer school students in the Chinook’s Edge School Division

Summer school programs are starting to wrap up for the students attending them in the Chinook’s Edge School Division.

For the three communities providing summer school programs the summer student attendance at HJ Cody is the largest.

While being right around the 70-student range is typical for what is seen during the summer student program it might be a little higher than previous years, associate superintendent of learning services Jason Drent told Sylvan Lake News.

“I think probably one of the reasons attendance might be a little higher than in previous years is because coming out of the pandemic many of our students still want to make sure they’re catching up on courses or are trying to get ahead.”

There are many differences between a regular school semester and the summer school program, Drent added.

“The biggest difference from the regular school year is time constraints as the program starts at the beginning of July and it is already finishing up and school is generally also only a half day where the students actually get classes with the teacher,” he said.

”Then there is also the need for a little bit more self-motivation from the students as they are required to work more on their own on the one or two courses they are doing during the program.”

The program will be officially wrapped up by the end of this week with students finishing their final exams and assignments.

“The summer school program is just a great extension of what we already do for our students during the year and gives an awesome opportunity for students to ensure they are on the pathway to graduation.”

