Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service closed July 26 and temporarily on July 28

The Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (SLAACS) will be closed on July 26 and will be temporarily closed on July 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to gaps in physician coverage.

The closures are a temporary measure taken as a last resort after options for securing alternative physician coverage have already been done as the service can’t operate without a physician onsite.

Individuals arriving at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre to receive care from the Advanced Ambulatory Care Service will be redirected to other available care options appropriate to their needs during the closure.

Alternative options include returning when the service resumes, booking an appointment with a family doctor, calling Health Link at 8-1-1 for medical information and advice or accessing medical care from facilities in nearby communities including Innisfail, Lacombe, Rimbey, Red Deer and Rocky Mountain House.

SLAACS offers diagnosis and treatment for urgent but non-life-threatening conditions including minor cuts or burns, muscle and joint strains, bone fractures and fever in young children.

Individuals requiring emergency medical care should call 9-1-1.

 

sylvanlake

