Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service closed temporarily Aug. 24

The Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service will be closed this morning until 3 p.m.

The Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (SLAACS) will be closed today until 3 p.m. due to gaps in physician coverage.

The closure is a temporary measure that is taken after attempts are made in order to find alternative physician coverage as the service can’t operate without a physician onsite.

This is the sixth closure of the urgent care centre in August alone.

Individuals arriving at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre to receive care from the SLAACS will be redirected to other available options during the closure.

Options include returning when service resumes, booking an appointment with a family doctor and calling Health Link at 8-1-1 for medical information and advice.

People will also have the ability to access medical care from facilities in nearby communities including Innisfail, Lacombe, Rimbey, Red Deer and Rocky Mountain House.

The SLAACS offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent non-life-threatening conditions including minor cuts or burns, muscle and joint strains, bone fractures and fever in young children.

Individuals requiring emergency medical treatment should call 9-1-1.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sylvanlake