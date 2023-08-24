Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service. (Black Press file photo)

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service. (Black Press file photo)

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service closed temporarily Aug. 24

The Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service will be closed this morning until 3 p.m.

The Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (SLAACS) will be closed today until 3 p.m. due to gaps in physician coverage.

The closure is a temporary measure that is taken after attempts are made in order to find alternative physician coverage as the service can’t operate without a physician onsite.

This is the sixth closure of the urgent care centre in August alone.

Individuals arriving at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre to receive care from the SLAACS will be redirected to other available options during the closure.

Options include returning when service resumes, booking an appointment with a family doctor and calling Health Link at 8-1-1 for medical information and advice.

People will also have the ability to access medical care from facilities in nearby communities including Innisfail, Lacombe, Rimbey, Red Deer and Rocky Mountain House.

The SLAACS offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent non-life-threatening conditions including minor cuts or burns, muscle and joint strains, bone fractures and fever in young children.

Individuals requiring emergency medical treatment should call 9-1-1.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sylvanlake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Central Alberta service providers receive a boost through federal recovery funding

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service. (Black Press file photo)
Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service closed temporarily Aug. 24

The Sylvan Lake Theatre Trail begins on Sept. 9 with performances at 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. (photo from the Sylvan Lake Theatre Facebook page)
Sylvan Lake Theatre members are ready for the Theatre Trail

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (KEC) hopes to build its solar project on about 930 acres of private land, about six km southwest of Sylvan Lake. (File photo by The Associated Press)
Public gets look at Sylvan Lake solar power project

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service. (Black Press file photo)
Temporary closure expected for the Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service