Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service will be closed temporarily on Sept. 1 and 3

The Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service will be temporarily closed on Sept. 1 and Sept. 3

The Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (SLAACS) will be closed temporarily on Sept 1 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sept. 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to gaps in physician coverage.

The closures are a temporary measure taken after attempts to find another physician have been made as the service can’t operate without a physician onsite.

The closures which have been a concern to the community is something that AHS recognizes.

To deal with this issue recruitment efforts for more physicians continue in collaboration with community partners and there has already been some success with more physicians expected to be providing coverage at the SLAACS before the year’s end.

Individuals arriving at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre to receive care from the SLAACS during the closure will be redirected to other options available appropriate to the individual’s needs.

For individuals not requiring urgent medical care options include returning when the service resumes, booking an appointment with a family doctor or calling Health Link at 8-1-1 for medical information and advice.

Individuals can also access medical care from facilities in nearby communities including Red Deer and Rocky Mountain House.

The SLAACS is a service that offers diagnosis and treatment for non-life-threatening conditions including minor cuts or burns, muscle and joint strains, bone fractures and fever in young children.

Individuals requiring emergency medical care should call 9-1-1.

