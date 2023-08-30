Sylvan Lake Baden Powell Association is looking for members and leaders

Registration for the BPSA closes on Sept. 10 and activities begin on Sept. 21

Members of the BPSA take part in a holiday activity. The BPSA believes in being good role models, community service and promoting leadership. (photo courtesy of Michelle Frisky)

The 1st Sylvan Lake Baden Powell Service Association (BPSA) is preparing to start up for the year.

In the community of Sylvan Lake scouting has been around since the 1930s before the decision was made to transition from Scouts Canada in 2019, group scoutmaster Michelle Frisky said.

“In 2019 the group decided to transition to BPSA from Scouts Canada as it was a better fit for our leaders and members. BPSA has no paid positions, it is 100 per cent volunteer and all money raised stays within our local group.”

There are many things the BPSA promotes, Frisky said.

“The group promotes teamwork, friendships, community service, hands-on learning of different skills, love of the outdoors, adventure, character building, leadership, self-confidence, respect, responsibility and environmental awareness.”

In the BPSA the kids are sorted into different groups depending on age. Otters are kids who are 5-7 year olds that meet at the Lions Hall on Thursdays from 6-7 p.m., Timberwolves are 8-10 year olds who meet on Thursdays at Camp Kasota from 6:30-8 p.m. and Explorers are 11-15 year olds who meet every other Thursday at Camp Kasota from 6-8 p.m.

The organization is one that is very member-focused, Frisky said.

“We encourage our members to have input on what areas they are interested in learning about using their ideas to help plan the meeting content, camp outs, hikes, field trips, etc.”

Registration for the group costs $150 which includes the uniform costs and closes on Sept. 10. The BPSA is open for both girls and boys to join.

“Come see us at the Fall Fun Fest info night at the NexSource Centre on Sept. 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.,” Frisky said.

The BPSA is also currently looking for new leaders for all of the different levels.

Official group activities and meetings start on Sept. 21.

People interested in finding out more can contact the association via email at sylvanlakebpsa@shaw.ca, message the groups Facebook page or check out the Alberta BPSA website.

