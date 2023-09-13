Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce announces Business Awards finalists

The finalists for the iconic annual Sylvan Lake Business Awards have been announced.
The Mermaid Ball and Business Awards event is one that is crucial to members of the business community, as it offers recognition, networking, learning and growth opportunities, Executive Director of the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce Denise Bryan-Williams said.
“The event also promotes community engagement and marketing exposure, making it a highly anticipated and beneficial event for businesses and professionals alike.”
This year a record-breaking number of nominations were received making it harder to evaluate and choose the finalists, Bryan-Williams said.
“It’s an awesome challenge though, because it means that the public really engaged and are passionate about our local businesses. Nominations were very diverse as well – and represented a wide range of business types – which is fantastic.”
Even a simple nomination for local businesses carries significant meaning.
“It sends a powerful message that these businesses are not only valued but also genuinely appreciated for their dedication and hard work,” Bryan-Williams added.
”Running a business is a challenging endeavor that requires resilience and determination, particularly for many local businesses that are still in the process of rebuilding. By nominating them for business awards, we show our recognition and support, acknowledging their exceptional efforts and contributions to our community’s prosperity.”
This year’s Business Awards finalists include:
Employee of the year
- Eden Soles – Sweet Home on the Lake
- Elizabeth Will – Bukwildz
- Alexis Burger – Murdoch D’Mello Insurance & Financial Solutions
- Zac Lloyd – Adrenalin Motors
- Trina Howard – Sylvan Lake Physical Therapy and Sports Injury Clinic
Young Entrepreneur of the year
- Cody and Eva Borek: Sweet Home on the Lake
- Bayan Abou-Ghanim: The Burger Parlour
- Melissa Lowry: Trybe Fitness Bar
Business woman of the year
- Priscilla D’Mello: Murdoch D’Mello Insurance & Financial Solutions
- Leigh Ostiguy: Snap Fitness
- Giang Pritchard: Sun of a Beach
- Keri Pratt: The Wood Shed Axe Throwing
- Holly Bilodeau: Al’s Bobcat & Trucking
Business Philanthropy Award
- Sylvan Lake Community Partners Association Thrift Store
- Lodge 43
- Marchant Crane Inc.
- Dairy Queen
- Sylvan Lake Gulls – Gulls Give Foundation
Business Resiliency Award
- Cobbs Clothing
- House of Music
- Sylvan Lake News
- Westland Dance Co.
- Sylvan Auto Parts
Customer Service Excellence
- A-Z Blinds
- Acera Insurance
- The Baby Footprint
- Unleashed Pet Grooming Ltd.
- Pet Planet
Marketing Excellence Award
- Trybe Fitness Bar
- Party Chef Market and Kitchen
- Snap Fitness Sylvan Lake
- Sun of a Beach
- Fonda’s Plumbing & Heating
Visitor Friendly Award
- Sylvan Lake Gulls
- The Launch at Sylvan Lake Inc.
- Sylvan Lake Paintball
Home Based Business of the Year
- MAID to Shine
- Lucid Payments
- Alberta Pro Painters
Indigenous Business of the Year
- Let Them Play Apparel
- Fonda’s Plumbing & Heating
- Schwab’s Custom Contracting Ltd.
- Chief’s Pub & Eatery
New Business of the Year
- Hope Wellness Clinic
- The Launch at Sylvan Lake
- Party Chef Market and Kitchen
- Re+Active Physiotherapy & Sports Injury Clinic
- Glass Shack Creations
Large Business of the Year
- Snake Lake Brewing Company
- Sylvan Steam & Spa
- Hilltop Wedding Centre
- Tech Heating and Air Conditioning
- Lodge 43
Small Business of the Year
- Crucial Diesel
- Lakestone Insurance
- Al’s Bobcat & Trucking
- Cobbs Clothing
- Knot Just a Box
As for how a winner is decided each year the chamber appoints four members of the community to evaluate the award applications submitted by the businesses, Bryan Williams said.
“They each evaluate separately and it is the final scores that determine who the winner will be. The winner is then announced at the Mermaid Ball and Business Awards.”
This year’s Mermaid Ball and Business Awards is a 300-person event with a catered dinner, dance, the awards and featuring special guest comedian Howie Miller.
Information on purchasing tickets and available sponsorship opportunities can be found on the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce’s website.
The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Wellness and Community Connections Centre.