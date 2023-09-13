Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce announces Business Awards finalists

The finalists for this years Sylvan Lake Business Awards have been announced. (Photo from the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page)

A record number of nominations were received for the Business Awards this year

The finalists for the iconic annual Sylvan Lake Business Awards have been announced.

The Mermaid Ball and Business Awards event is one that is crucial to members of the business community, as it offers recognition, networking, learning and growth opportunities, Executive Director of the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce Denise Bryan-Williams said.

“The event also promotes community engagement and marketing exposure, making it a highly anticipated and beneficial event for businesses and professionals alike.”

This year a record-breaking number of nominations were received making it harder to evaluate and choose the finalists, Bryan-Williams said.

“It’s an awesome challenge though, because it means that the public really engaged and are passionate about our local businesses. Nominations were very diverse as well – and represented a wide range of business types – which is fantastic.”

Even a simple nomination for local businesses carries significant meaning.

“It sends a powerful message that these businesses are not only valued but also genuinely appreciated for their dedication and hard work,” Bryan-Williams added.

”Running a business is a challenging endeavor that requires resilience and determination, particularly for many local businesses that are still in the process of rebuilding. By nominating them for business awards, we show our recognition and support, acknowledging their exceptional efforts and contributions to our community’s prosperity.”

This year’s Business Awards finalists include:

Employee of the year

Eden Soles – Sweet Home on the Lake

Elizabeth Will – Bukwildz

Alexis Burger – Murdoch D’Mello Insurance & Financial Solutions

Zac Lloyd – Adrenalin Motors

Trina Howard – Sylvan Lake Physical Therapy and Sports Injury Clinic

Young Entrepreneur of the year

Cody and Eva Borek: Sweet Home on the Lake

Bayan Abou-Ghanim: The Burger Parlour

Melissa Lowry: Trybe Fitness Bar

Business woman of the year

Priscilla D’Mello: Murdoch D’Mello Insurance & Financial Solutions

Leigh Ostiguy: Snap Fitness

Giang Pritchard: Sun of a Beach

Keri Pratt: The Wood Shed Axe Throwing

Holly Bilodeau: Al’s Bobcat & Trucking

Business Philanthropy Award

Sylvan Lake Community Partners Association Thrift Store

Lodge 43

Marchant Crane Inc.

Dairy Queen

Sylvan Lake Gulls – Gulls Give Foundation

Business Resiliency Award

Cobbs Clothing

House of Music

Sylvan Lake News

Westland Dance Co.

Sylvan Auto Parts

Customer Service Excellence

A-Z Blinds

Acera Insurance

The Baby Footprint

Unleashed Pet Grooming Ltd.

Pet Planet

Marketing Excellence Award

Trybe Fitness Bar

Party Chef Market and Kitchen

Snap Fitness Sylvan Lake

Sun of a Beach

Fonda’s Plumbing & Heating

Visitor Friendly Award

Sylvan Lake Gulls

The Launch at Sylvan Lake Inc.

Sylvan Lake Paintball

Home Based Business of the Year

MAID to Shine

Lucid Payments

Alberta Pro Painters

Indigenous Business of the Year

Let Them Play Apparel

Fonda’s Plumbing & Heating

Schwab’s Custom Contracting Ltd.

Chief’s Pub & Eatery

New Business of the Year

Hope Wellness Clinic

The Launch at Sylvan Lake

Party Chef Market and Kitchen

Re+Active Physiotherapy & Sports Injury Clinic

Glass Shack Creations

Large Business of the Year

Snake Lake Brewing Company

Sylvan Steam & Spa

Hilltop Wedding Centre

Tech Heating and Air Conditioning

Lodge 43

Small Business of the Year

Crucial Diesel

Lakestone Insurance

Al’s Bobcat & Trucking

Cobbs Clothing

Knot Just a Box

As for how a winner is decided each year the chamber appoints four members of the community to evaluate the award applications submitted by the businesses, Bryan Williams said.

“They each evaluate separately and it is the final scores that determine who the winner will be. The winner is then announced at the Mermaid Ball and Business Awards.”

This year’s Mermaid Ball and Business Awards is a 300-person event with a catered dinner, dance, the awards and featuring special guest comedian Howie Miller.

Information on purchasing tickets and available sponsorship opportunities can be found on the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce’s website.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Wellness and Community Connections Centre.

AwardsBusinesssylvanlake