Sylvan Lake council declares rail safety week

Sylvan Lake has declared Sept. 18-24 as Rail Safety Week.

At a council meeting on Sept. 11, Mayor Megan Hanson said the proclamation was an opportunity to put a spotlight on a safety concern that is in the community.

“Rail Safety Week is an opportunity to have this conversation that continues to encourage safe behaviour around rail lines,” she said.

Hanson added that the event compliments the efforts of their partners.

=“During the week the Town works with our rail partners to compliment their social media efforts and campaigns to promote Rail Safety,” she said.

For the Town promoting rail safety is important as a rail line runs through the entire community, Hanson said.

“Sylvan Lake has a rail line running through our entire community, making this a relevant conversation for us.”

Sylvan Lake is also no stranger to train/people conflicts, she added.

“Hundreds of North Americans are killed or seriously injured each year in preventable incidents with trains. In Sylvan Lake specifically, we are not strangers to train/people conflicts and know how important it is that we follow all safety guidelines to prevent any future incidents that could put the safety of our residents at risk.”

For more information on how to be rail aware individuals can look on the CN Rail website for tips and advice.

