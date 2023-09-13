Sylvan Lake council supports building of telecommunications tower

The motion to support the project was made during the council meeting on Aug. 28

Citizens in Sylvan Lake should anticipate better cell phone reception in the near future.

The Town of Sylvan Lake gave support to the building of a new Rogers telecommunication tower during the council meeting on Aug. 28.

The development of a new telecommunications tower aligned with the strategic priority of council to develop sustainable infrastructure, which supports the needs of current and future Sylvan Lakers, director of planning and development Kim Devlin said.

“Although this project is not a Town initiative, telecommunication services are an important piece of infrastructure needed, and expected, by residents in the community.”

Cypress Land Services Inc. first reached out to the Town on behalf of Rogers Communications Inc. back in May where they expressed interest in placing a 31-metre mono-pole telecommunication tower at 26 Schenk Industrial Road.

The plans for the development include installing six antennas at the top of the pole as well as an equipment shed at the base of the tower. The development would then also be enclosed by a chain link fence.

Apart from consulting with the Town, property owners within 93 metres of the tower were required to be notified. Those that were impacted by the building of the tower were then given until June 25 to submit comments.

As there were no complaints from the public engagement process the Town decided to move forward with the statement of support, Mayor Megan Hanson said.

“The tower meets the Town’s regulations for the placement of accessory structures on an industrial site and no concerns or comments were submitted as part of the public engagement process.”

There will also be no cost to the Town for the completion of this project, Devlin added.

“This project is being privately developed by Rogers Communications Inc. and does not require any Town resources.”

