Sylvan Lake council widens scope of redevelopment project

Underground utility replacement from 49 St. to the west side of Centennial St. will now be included

Construction on the 50 Ave. Redevelopment Project continues in Sylvan Lake with a motion in favor of extending the scope of work for the project passing during the Aug. 28 Town Council meeting.

The work on the project will now include the underground utility replacement from 49 St. to the west side of Centennial St. with the alignment running through the library parking lot and across Centennial St.

“The Town will be able to complete this scope of work during the fall when the area isn’t as busy which will help lessen the adverse impact the work would have on the businesses in the area,” said engineering services manager Eric Boudreau.

During this stage of construction the road will continue to be open to traffic and pedestrians in both directions, he added.

As part of the new scope of work, the Town will also be performing investigative work at the Centennial St. and 50 Ave intersection to assess the condition of the water main and other utilities.

Construction on the underground utilities, water, wastewater, storm and services currently being worked on is expected to be completed early next week, Boudreau said.

“Following that, the road will be built up to a gravel state and open to traffic by the beginning of the following week.”

Concrete curb and sidewalk construction has also resumed with concrete being done between 46 St. and 47 St which will continue west until completed.

There are also some parts of the project that are finished, Boudreau said.

“Installation of the streetlights at the 46 St intersection is completed.”

While that installation is complete Fortis will be continuing with the light installation towards 49 St., he added.

More updates on the Redevelopment Project are expected to come at a later date.

@sarahbaker

sarah.baker@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Constructionsylvanlake