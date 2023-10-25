Sylvan Lake councillor found in breach of the code of conduct

Councillor Kjeryn Dakin was found to be in breach of the Town of Sylvan Lake’s code of conduct

Town of Sylvan Lake councillor Kjeryn Dakin was found to be in breach of the council and committee code of conduct bylaw during a town council meeting on Oct. 23.

Prior to the meeting, upon receiving formal complaints about the councillor the Town of Sylvan Lake decided to investigate the complaints, read and considered the investigation report, heard from legal counsel on behalf of councillor Dakin and considered councillor Dakin’s personal comments on the issue.

Through the investigation, Dakin was specifically found in breach of Section 9(d) stating that members of council should ‘arrange their private affairs and conduct themselves in a manner that promotes public confidence and will bear close public scrutiny.’

During the meeting council decided to impose the following sanctions on councillor Dakin:

A written public apology to the Town of Sylvan Lake Council for the social media post from May 22 needs to be provided by Dec. 5.

Participation in a LinkedIn Social Media Training (Social Media for Working Professionals) at the expense of the Town of Sylvan Lake needs to be completed by Jan. 31.

Participation in a Pryor Learning (How to Balance Work and Life in Challenging Times) at the expense of the Town of Sylvan Lake needs to be completed by Jan. 31.

Failure to complete all sanctions listed above by the due dates will result in suspension from all council boards, committees and conferences.

The following sanctions decided upon align with what other municipalities have done prior, Mayor Megan Hanson said.

“Our code of conduct ensures respectful and appropriate behaviour from all members of Council, and it outlines the process we follow if any complaints are received. This approach aligns with other municipalities that have undergone code of conduct investigations.”

Money provided by the Town for the courses comes from the education budget each councillor receives to enhance their effectiveness in their roles, Hanson added.

“The training and education budget will cover the cost of the two courses mentioned in the proposal. This cost can be accommodated within our existing budget without the need for an adjustment.”

However, while the code of conduct bylaw does not include a provision that permits the cost to be billed back to the councillor Dakin will not allow the taxpayers of Sylvan Lake to pay for the courses outlined in the sanction, legal representative for Dakin Matthew MacDonald said.

“She will not allow the taxpayers of Sylvan Lake to pay for these courses and has already covered the costs. This has been an unnecessary waste of taxpayer money.”

While completing the requirements of the sanctions Dakin will remain a member of council serving and representing the community as normal.

“Councillor Dakin’s focus remains on serving her community with the same dedication and positivity that she has demonstrated throughout her career,” MacDonald said.

More information on the code of conduct bylaw is available to view on the Town of Sylvan Lake website. (sylvanlake.ca/en/your-government/code-of-conduct.aspx)

