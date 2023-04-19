Sylvan Lake food bank presented with cheque worth $40,000

MLA for the Innisfail-Sylvan Lake Constituency Devin Dreeshen presents a cheque for $40,000 to the Sylvan Lake Food Bank. The money was part of an announcement made by the government last November to help support Albertans who are struggling to get food. From the left Janet Griffith, Devin Dreeshen and Doreen Lifford. (Photo courtesy of Dayle Kichula)

A $40,000 boost from the province will help Sylvan Lake Food Bank as it’s being called on to provide more hampers each week.

The money from the grant is part of announcement made last November by the province where the government announced three grant streams including the Food Bank Grant, Food Security Grant and the Donation Matching Grant in order to help with food insecurity in the province.

With an increase in Albertans using food banks due to the affordability crisis being able to provide support has been important, MLA Hon. Devin Dreeshen told Sylvan Lake News. Dreeshen presented the grant money to the food bank, April 12.

“The use of food banks in not unique to Alberta’s major cities, with rural Alberta also facing the pressure of more people looking for support. I am grateful that Alberta’s government recognized this need in rural Alberta and is providing $40,000 for the Sylvan Lake Food Bank.”

For those who keep Sylvan Lake Food Bank operating, the grant will provide sustainability, Director Janet Griffith said.

“We are able to continue to sustain purchasing food for the vulnerable people of Sylvan Lake and the surrounding area thanks to receiving this grant.”

With the prices of food going up there has been an increase in people using the food bank, Griffith said.

“We are up approximately 25 per cent over the same time last year. We have also seen an increase in people returning that haven’t been in for two to three years or more. Our average amount of hampers being given out to date in 2023 is 52 hampers per week which is approximately 13 hampers per hour made during the hours we are open.”

The support from members of the community and beyond means so much to the Food Bank, Griffith said.

“I’d like to say thank you to the local businesses, schools, agencies, citizens, clubs, churches and others who continually step up to make sure we have food on our shelves. Sometimes support comes in cash donations, sometimes it’s from food drives, sometimes it’s in volunteering; all because people care about others in their community.”

READ MORE: Local mascots help raise $5,200 for the Central Alberta Humane Society

@sarahbaker

sarah.baker@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food Banksylvanlake