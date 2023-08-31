Sylvan Lake Girl Guides is looking for new members as start date approaches

The official start date for all age groups of the Sylvan Lake Girl Guides is on Sept. 12

The Sylvan Lake Girl Guides are looking for more girls to join from the ages of five to 18 as the group’s start date of Sept. 12 approaches.

While still looking for members in all of the age groups, the Girl Guides have always had a very strong presence in Sylvan Lake, Sylvan Lake Girl Guides commissioner Kathy Watson said.

“Girl Guides gives the community a sense of what the girls can do, especially the older girls and the younger girls get to do things like tour the Fire Hall, tour Panago Pizza and have sleepovers.”

Girl Guides are split into different groups depending on age. Girls aged five and six are in Sparks, girls aged seven and eight are in Embers (formerly Brownies), girls aged nine to 12 are Guides, girls aged 12 to 15 are Pathfinders and girls aged 16 to 18 are Rangers.

This year is actually the first full year the seven and eight-year-olds will be referred to as Embers, Watson added.

“We used to do Brownies in Girl Guides but they were finding that girls wouldn’t join because of it being associated with their skin colour and getting teased about it so to be all inclusive we have now changed the name.”

The program highly depends on what the girls want to do, Watson said.

“We are a girl-led program so even with the girls starting in Sparks they get to make the choices to choose what their program looks like.”

Older units have also planned different programs to do in the community, Watson added.

“Last year they ran a program called No One Stands Alone where they collected supplies and put out backpacks so that if teenagers were having difficulties and in need of supplies such as condoms, hygiene supplies, small snacks and other items they would be able to grab a backpack from various places around town.”

While online registration is underway and the official start date for the group is on Sept. 12 late registrations will still be accepted.

“People can join anytime,” Watson said.

Individuals interested in finding out more about Girl Guides and how to register can do so on the Girl Guides website.

Once group activities begin a district camp to Circle Square Ranch is being planned for the end of September followed by a potential cookie drive to sell mint chocolate cookies on Oct. 14.

The first meeting for parents and all the different age groups of Girl Guides will be taking place on Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Memorial Presbyterian Church.

