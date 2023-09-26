Sylvan Lake high school raises Tipi in school courtyard

Students at Ecole HJ Cody High School listened, observed, learned about and assisted Clare Butterfly in making a Tipi in the schools courtyard on Sept. 25. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photos)

Students at École H.J. Cody High School listened, observed, helped and learned during a Tipi raising that took place at the schools courtyard on Sept. 25.

For the event fellow Laker and Indigenous knowledge keeper Clare Butterfly instructed students from grades 9-12 and how to build a Tipi and the meaning behind each part of the process.

For Butterfly being able to do the Tipi raising at the school meant a great deal.

“I went to school at HJ Cody and having Indigenous representation in a place that is very far from a concentrated Indigenous population is amazing,” Butterfly said.

“We didn’t have anything like this when I was in school and now to be here representing my people in my old school feels like home,” he added.

There has been a big change in how much students learn about Indigenous people and the Residential School system, Butterfly said.

“Nowadays when I ask kids if they have heard of the Residential School system everybody puts their hand up. When I was in school nobody put their hand up. I wouldn’t have even put my hand up because it just wasn’t taught and now it is becoming a normal part of people’s education.”

The teachings learned such as the meaning behind the Tipi poles including the three main ones that the structure is built upon which represent obedience, respect and humility are important because they are for everybody.

“The teachings are not just for Indigenous people. When we are talking about every child matters it is every child not just the Indigenous kids, Butterfly said.”

Teaching the students that were there to listen was an act of reconciliation in and of itself, he added.

“Just having that knowledge, having that departure from ignorance is what we’re teaching these kids and they are learning these things and that is an act of reconciliation in itself.”

“Nobody used to know about Residential Schools and that is the first big step which is the truth part. This part is the reconciliation part, putting in the education and making it commonplace in all of education,” Butterfly said.

The Tipi raising event at HJ Cody is one of many ways schools in the Chinook’s Edge School Division are recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30.

“It’s important in Chinook’s Edge that we work to build understanding and take steps towards reconciliation. This work won’t happen on a single day, but as a regular part of what we do in our schools, Chinook’s Edge School Division Superintendent Kurt Sacher said.

