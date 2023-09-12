Sylvan Lake Land Use Bylaw amendment raises questions regarding seniors housing

The Land Use Bylaw amendment was approved by council during the meeting on Aug. 28

A future subdivision is one step closer to fruition in Sylvan Lake.

At a council meeting on Aug. 28, the town passed an amendment to its Land Use Bylaw to accommodate for a future subdivision of residential lands.

The re-designation of land which was requested was in accordance with the approved Neighbourhood Outline Plan for the Sixty West of Sylvan Lake neighbourhood, director of planning and development Kim Devlin said.

“This re-designation of land will accommodate single detached dwellings within the Narrow Lot General Residential District. Council supporting this amendment facilitates growth in our community and much needed housing options for residents.”

For the public hearing, a letter was received prior to the meeting in regards to the bylaw which was read out to council.

In the letter, Trina Lamanes wrote about her concerns regarding the kinds of housing planned and whether the housing would be fit for seniors.

“We have followed the development from the planning stage and we had hoped it would include a seniors area. Seniors area meaning single storey structures, possible duplex or triplex all on one floor,” Lamanes said.

Finding appropriate seniors housing for a good price is hard and in demand, she added.

“There has been some builds advertising as seniors housing but they have stairs. Talking to residents who have moved to Sylvan like us and purchased homes over the past 10 years. Moving from a rural area as well out of province. Most retired and chose to downsize and others to be closer to their family and grandchildren. They also would like to see some type of seniors living on one floor.”

While this concern was brought forward the zoning for the area would support the development of small bungalows that would be ideal for seniors.

“The Neighbourhood Outline Plan does include a variety of zoning that support various housing types and as future phases are re-designated, an interested party looking to build senior-friendly housing could be accommodated,” Devlin said.

Housing affordability and diversity is something discussed often around the council table, Mayor Megan Hanson added.

Earlier this year Councillor Oostindie made a motion that was approved requesting Administration to prepare an in-house report with no additional budget implications regarding affordable housing options for seniors and families in the Town of Sylvan Lake, Hanson said.

The in-house report will include:

a summary of current affordable housing options and organizations involved

information on initiatives and examples in comparable communities

information on potential partnerships to assist the Town of Sylvan Lake in developing, implementing and facilitating additional affordable housing options

a summary of benefits and challenges

“Our hope is this upcoming additional information will be a first step in assisting us in furthering the conversation both with the province and locally around how to increase housing diversity in Sylvan Lake,” Hanson said.

