Sylvan Lake library receives cheque from the Central Alberta Co-op

The Central Alberta Co-op donated $714.35 to the library as a result of their summer kickoff BBQ

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library director Haley Amendt received the official cheque for $714.35 from Faye Peterson with Central Alberta Co-op on Thursday, July 27th. (Photo provided by Corrie Brown)

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library received a cheque from the Central Alberta Co-op for $714.35 on July 27.

The money from the cheque was raised during the Sylvan Lake Co-op Gas Bar’s summer kickoff BBQ on June 23.

Corrie Brown, head programmer for the library said it goes a long way when businesses are able to help out the library.

“Donations like this really help us expand our services, collections and help us to better meet the needs of our community, whether they are general donations targeted to specific programs, collections, or community endeavours like the Little Free Pantry,” she said.

“We have an incredibly active and supportive community, one that has always risen to the challenge whenever we have needed to do fundraising drives or need support with our Little Free Pantry.”

The kickoff BBQ fundraiser event was planned by multi-site gas bar manager with Central Alberta Co-op Sabrina Baker who reached out to the library after hosting a job fair there for the location in Sylvan Lake.

“It was incredibly exciting to hear that they had selected us as their fundraising recipient. Creating connections with our community makes us stronger and helps us better serve our community, so getting to collaborate with Central Alberta Co-op on this was wonderfully fulfilling,” Brown said.

It is awesome to see how the community comes together to support the library, Sylvan Lake Municipal Library director Haley Amendt said.

“Being new to the community, it’s awesome to see how the people of Sylvan Lake support the library and each other.”

The funds will go to purchasing new library material, Amendt added.

“We are currently focusing on growing our video game, board game and graphic novel collections as they’ve been so popular with the community.”

Currently, another fundraiser drive is being planned for the fall to raise money for new technology as part of the Library Card Sign-up month.

People interested in finding out more about supporting the library can do so by contacting the library at 403-887-2130 or at sylvan.library@prl.ab.ca.

