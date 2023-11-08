Sylvan Lake Lions Club has successful year

Over the past year the Sylvan Lake Lions Club has done many successful events and fundraisers

The Sylvan Lake and District Lions Club have had another successful year of providing support across the community.

Over the past year, some of the events members have conducted include a 50/50 raffle at the Bull-a-rama, a Stock the Shelves event providing an excess of $7,000 for the local Food Bank and a Grey Cup ticket raffle providing $3,000 for Guide dogs and other projects, Lions Club president Jonathan Whaley said.

“The Bed Races and Family Picnic event and the Golf tournament held this past summer enabled contributions to Aspire Special Needs and AACS (Urgent Care) to the extent of approximately $8,000 as well as $5,000 for future local projects and another $11,000 to be earmarked for the development of seniors affordable housing in Sylvan Lake.”

Club members also continue to volunteer at bingos each month and worked at a Casino last year which has enabled the club to make further donations to community groups to the extent of $24,000, he added.

“These funds will go to the local Food Bank, Christmas Bureau, Community Partners, Library, Minor Football, Women’s Shelter, Lending Cupboard, Alberta Children’s Hospital, Stollery Children’s Hospital, STARS, Red Deer Hospice, Salvation Army, War Amps, Alberta Diabetes Foundation, Canadian Red Cross, Lions Guide Dogs, Lions Eye Research, and Lions Club International Foundation.”

The Lions Club believes there is an urgent need for the development of seniors affordable housing units in Sylvan Lake, Whaley said.

“To that end, the Club has made a proposal to the Town of Sylvan Lake for their consideration and looks forward to working with our Mayor, Council and Town Administration over the coming months in order to get a project started at the earliest possible time.”

