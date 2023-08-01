Sylvan Lake Cyclist Steven Bedford will be riding throughout the month of August to raise funds for childhood cancer. Photo submitted.

Sylvan Lake local is riding to fight kids’ cancer

This is Steven Bedford’s third year of taking part in the Great Cycle Challenge during August

For the third year in a row, local Sylvan Laker Steven Bedford will be taking part in the Great Cycle Challenge by riding his bike during the month of August to raise money to help children fighting cancer.

For the second year, Bedford will be riding in honour of Nicolas Henkel after honourary rides became first allowed last year.

“It’s one thing to see things in the media and another thing when it is at your own back door and I think bringing awareness to that is important. Nicolas fought his entire life with a smile on his face up until the day he passed away and I will do everything I can to put blood, sweat and tears into this ride to raise enough money to hopefully make the lives of these kids better,” Bedford said.

As well this year, Bedford has been trying to branch out to more people and communities to get involved.

“I’ve reached out to more people in Edmonton, Calgary, Innisfail, Olds, Red Deer and Sylvan Lake just to get a little bit more awareness out there of what I’m doing and I will be doing more rides in those areas as well,” Bedford said.

Through the years local and business contributions also have played a huge part in the ride and so far this year a couple of local businesses have already reached out including the Red Stag Barbershop in Sylvan Lake.

“Red Stag has helped me tremendously. They put posters up and they are sharing about my ride on their social media platforms during the whole month of August. Without people supporting me I can’t support these kids,” Bedford said.

Since starting advertising his ride on July 28 Bedford has already raised $771 and has a goal of raising $4,000 during the month.

Bedford hopes his efforts can show off how truly caring the community is.

“This year I want to make a real milestone and I want to raise as much money as I can to show these kids just how big of hearts people in Sylvan Lake really have.”

Individuals interested in donating or keeping track of Bedford’s ride can do so by viewing his page on the Great Cycle Challenge website.

There are also many other ways for the community to get involved, Bedford added.

“If the community wanted to get involved it is free to sign up, they can also join me on a ride if they want to come or they can support me even by honking or waving when I am out and about on my bike.”

 

