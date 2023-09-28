Sylvan Lake Municipal Library hopes to create new technology space through fundraiser

The library sign-up fundraiser will be taking place throughout the entire month of October

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is doing a library sign-up fundraiser during the month of October to raise funds to expand their technology and youth gaming space.

During this event, community members from Sylvan Lake, Red Deer County, and the surrounding Summer Villages who donate $10 or more will receive a free annual membership to the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will then go towards expanding the technology and creating a technology space in the library.

In order to make the tech space the library will need to raise $10,000, head programmer at the library Corrie Brown said.

“This would give us the ability to purchase high-quality gaming consoles, run wiring and create a functional sound barrier within the space.”

The space isn’t one that would be just used by youth either, she said.

“Our computers are used by patrons of all ages, for everything from printing to job-hunting, education and connecting with loved ones. Gaming is a big part of our computer usage, but our space is used for much more than that. Expanding our Tech space will benefit kids as well as adults.”

“For some, computers are a luxury they simply can’t afford. Our society has become so reliant on technology, and it’s only increased the digital divide, so we have a lot of patrons coming to the library for support,” Brown added.

There has also been an increase in people using the space due to current issues, she said.

“The change to the economic climate, rise in household costs, inflation, change to the housing market, etc. has impacted everyone in our community drastically and the need for public services has skyrocketed.”

For the new technology space, there are a few ideas the library has in mind.

“The ideas range from creating a new private space for adults, away from our current computers to renovating our fireplace room into a closed-off computer lab,” Brown said.

The fundraiser the Sylvan Lake Library is doing during the month of October isn’t the only initiative currently happening.

“The Parkland Regional Library System is offering a prize of a PS5 to the library with the most new members per capita,” Brown said.

“A PS5 would be a great addition to our library and our goal of increasing technology within the library,” she added.

The library is always thinking about the future and how fundraising can help to reach the set goals, Brown said.

“We want the library and its services to grow with the community, and adapt to its changing needs.”

“In order to do that we need the community’s help,” she added.

More information on the fundraiser and services offered by the library can be found on the library’s website.

As well people interested in donating can do so at the library’s front desk during regular business hours or online through the library’s website.

