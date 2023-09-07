Sylvan Lake Municipal Library plans Indigenous Mural for Truth and Reconciliation Day

An artist to do the Indigenous mural is still being sought after

For Truth and Reconciliation Day an Indigenous Mural will be painted on one of the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library’s windows.

The library decided to do this in order to have something to visibly recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, head programmer at the library Corrie Brown said.

“Our windows have had some great artwork added to them by Eyecatchers Window Painting, and the response from our patrons has been great, so this seemed like a natural fit for Indigenous artwork.”

“The art will remain on display as long as we can maintain the quality and vibrancy. It will be a temporary installment, but one that we hope to continue each year,” Brown added.

For the library, this mural is an important one to do in order to honour its Indigenous patrons.

“We have patrons and community members whose families are Residential School Survivors, and we know there are so many more who did not come home. We have learned so much from our Indigenous patrons, and we know there is so much more we have yet to learn. We want to honour and acknowledge them,” said Brown.

The call for an artist to complete the piece began on Aug. 22 with the library looking for someone able to incorporate the beauty of Indigenous art and balance it with the history behind Truth and Reconciliation.

“Our hope is that this mural will help raise awareness of the individual, family, and community inter-generational impacts of residential schools, and help underscore the reality that “Every Child Matters”.

“We hope that this mural will help facilitate conversations about the history and legacy of residential schools, their survivors, and the children who never made it home,” Brown said.

Currently, the call for the artist is still ongoing and individuals interested in answering it can do so by contacting the library at 403-887-2130 or sylvan.library@prl.ab.ca.

