During the event on July 15 children had the opportunity to have a design painted on by the face painter. (photo provided by Crystal Rhayn-Koch)

Sylvan Lake non-profit hosts successful charity event to raise funds for the Stollery

Accelerated Revolution held its ninth annual Sylvan Lake Show and Shine where there was 80 entries

The Accelerated Revolution team held its ninth annual Sylvan Lake Show and Shine event raising money to go towards the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation on July 15 at the Emerge Church.

This year approximately 80 vehicles were available for people to view during the event with food, a 50-50 raffle, DJ music and face painting for the kids also going on.

For Crystal Rhayn-Koch the President of the Accelerated Revolution Foundation, the Stollery holds a place near to her heart.

“The Stollery saved my newborn brother from, at the time, a rare genetic disorder 36 years ago,” Rhayn-Koch said.

Rhayn-Koch also became a Stollery parent after she started running the Sylvan Lake Show and Shine event after one of her five sons required a five-day hospital stay when he was only 16 months old.

“During the entire process, everyone at the hospital was amazing.”

Being able to hold events like the Show and Shine and giving back is very important, according to Rhayn-Koch.

“I think it’s important for communities to give back. Everyone is hurting after the pandemic in one way or another and now more than ever we need to show empathy, compassion, understanding and grace.”

While the count for this year’s event is still being processed, over the last nine years the event has raised over $50,000 for the Stollery.

More information about becoming a volunteer, events and announcements from the non-profit is available to view on the Accelerated Revolution Foundation Facebook page.

“We need to pass to the next generation the importance of caring for the human race regardless of how we look or feel about each other. Giving back is a great way to do some good,” Rhayn-Koch added.

 

The Accelerated Revolution team ran the Show and Shine making sure everything went well. From the left Mike Verdin, Rhianna Carlson, Chris Zelinsky, Tracy O’Farrell, Aaron Williams, Mike Stants, Crystal Rhayn-Koch, Jen Baliant, Tamara Shupenia and Kaydince Kelner. (photo provided by Crystal Rhayn-Koch)

