Sylvan Lake non-profit looking for volunteers

Spirit of Sylvan is currently looking for new committee members to help organize upcoming events

The Spirit of Sylvan, a non-profit organization in the community, is looking for new volunteers.

In order to help with the shortage of volunteers, the organization held an event a month ago where five new people signed up according to Spirit of Sylvan sponsorship committee chair member Pam Mitchell.

There are many reasons for the shortage, Mitchell added.

“I think it is a change in how people live, I feel that people are busy in their own lives and don’t necessarily have the time or the energy to spend on other things.”

Without volunteers, events like the ones done by the Spirit of Sylvan can’t happen, she said.

“We rely a lot on our volunteers and our sponsors to raise funds for the events done by the organization including the Christmas village and the Yuletide Festival because the Spirit of Sylvan is strictly a volunteer non-profit organization.”

The committee is also looking for some volunteers with specific skill sets to join as well as general event volunteers, she said.

“We would love to have someone on the team who can be a media coordinator, a treasurer who is familiar with society books and bylaws and someone who is good at finding grant funding opportunities.”

While the committee is still looking for members, the current members have already met up to start preparations for this year’s Yuletide Festival.

“In September, things will ramp up even more as we start to look for business sponsors and community donations.”

During events like the Yuletide Festival the Spirit of Sylvan is also able to give back to charities in the community.

“Last year we were able to donate $10,000 back to four charities.”

Giving back to the community is so important, Mitchell added.

“I really, truly, think that it is important for communities to work together, volunteer, and raise money together. The more we have the more vibrant of a community we’ll have and we have a great community.”

Individuals can find out more about the Spirit of Sylvan and becoming a volunteer on the website or the Spirit of Sylvan Facebook page.

 

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sylvanlake

Sylvan Lake’s ‘Jaws at the Lake’ series returning for fifth year with ‘The Shallows’

