Sylvan Lake RCMP are asking for help to locate missing youth

Preston Bradstock was last seen on July 23

The Sylvan Lake RCMP are asking for help to locate Preston Bradstock who was last seen on July 23 in Sylvan Lake.

Bradstock is a 15-year-old with light skin, brown hair, brown eyes, is 5’6” and weighs around 180 pounds.

He is believed to be with a blue 2012 Cadillac Escalade with the licence plate number BJC3366.

If individuals have any information on Bradstock’s location they can contact the Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-887-3333 or their local police station.

Individuals who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the ‘P3 Tips’ app available on the app store.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sylvanlake