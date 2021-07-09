Sylvan Lake RCMP make arrests in weapons complaint

On July 7, 2021, Sylvan Lake RCMP responded to a report of a male pointing a firearm.

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. on July 7, 2021, Sylvan Lake RCMP responded to a report of a male pointing a firearm.

It was reported that a vehicle sped through an area with heavy pedestrian traffic. The victim yelled at the driver to slow down and the driver stopped his vehicle to confront the victim. As the victim left the area the driver pointed what appeared to be a firearm at him.

Sylvan Lake RCMP responded immediately to the area and located the vehicle. The subsequent investigation resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine as well as an airsoft pellet gun.

The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested and charged with numerous offences.

Kole Albert Prodaniuk, 24, of Sylvan Lake Alta., has been charged with:

• Pointing a firearm;

• Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

• Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000;

• Possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x2);

• Operating a motor vehicle without a license in possession.

Lee Michael Falsetta, 35, of Sylvan Lake has been charged with two counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Following judicial hearings, both accused were released to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on August 13, 2021.