Sylvan Lake RCMP welcomes new detachment commander

Sylvan Lake RCMP, Alta., is welcoming a new Detachment Commander to start out the new year.

In a Jan. 7, 2021 release, District Commander for Central Alberta District, Chief Superintendent Darcy Fleury, stated they are pleased to announce Staff Sgt. Jay Peden as the new Detachment Commander of the Sylvan Lake RCMP Detachment.

Peden was born in Alberta and grew up in the Medicine Hat area. He has been a member of the RCMP for 21 years and brings a variety of experience from different policing environments to his new role.

Peden previously served in Valleyview, Olds, and Red Deer, and this is his second time serving in Sylvan Lake.

“I have been posted in Sylvan Lake previously in my career and it has always been a goal for me to be able to return,” says Peden.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to return to Sylvan Lake as it has always been a welcoming and vibrant community.”

Peden says that he would like to continue building on Sylvan Lake’s already established crime reduction initiatives and plans to meet with the citizens of Sylvan Lake, Eckville, Bentley, Benalto, and the summer villages which comprise the detachment’s policing area.

He says that he understands the need to focus on community engagement having served on the ASPIRE Special Needs Resource Centre Board of Directors and the Boart of Directors for the Sexual Assault Centre in Red Deer.