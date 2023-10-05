Sylvan Lake recognizes Fire Prevention Week

Fire Prevention Week is held and recognized nationally from Oct. 8 to Oct. 14

Fire Prevention Week is being recognized in Sylvan Lake from Oct. 8 through Oct. 14.

Throughout the week the town will be sharing information, tips and other resources through the town’s website and other social media outlets.

However that is not all they do during the week.

“We offer fire hall tours, an open house and other community events,” stated the Sylvan Lake Fire Department.

This year’s open house will be on Oct. 12 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the fire hall, and will feature a junior firefighter challenge, fire truck tours, popcorn, door prizes, utility safety and a selfie opportunity with the mascot Sparky.

Community members are always welcome to contact the fire department with any questions, the department said.

In order to reach the local fire department individuals can call 403-864-5090. However, if it’s an emergency individuals should call 9-1-1 instead.

More general information on Fire Prevention Week and advice about how fires can be prevented can be found on the Fire Prevention Week website.

