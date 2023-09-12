Sylvan Lake resident posthumously recognized in building name change

The Four Seasons Tournament House was renamed to be the John Salsbury Tournament House

A well-known building in Sylvan Lake will be named after a dedicated community member.

On Aug. 28, Sylvan Lake town council approved the renaming of the Four Seasons Tournament House to the John Salsbury Tournament House.

The idea was first brought forward to administration back in June 0f 2021 when Salsbury passed away, councillor Tim Mearns said

“After John’s passing, we brought the idea forward to administration to recognize a community member that had given so much of his time to the youth in Sylvan Lake.”

Salsbury had a strong impact on the community advocating for youth and developing assets for their growth and development.

“John Salsbury was a community builder in Sylvan Lake with a focus on youth. He spent countless volunteer hours organizing the Rec Hockey program and Minor Soccer,” Mearns said.

Letters of support from both current and former board members of the Sylvan Lake Blizzard Soccer Club were also received by Administration in regards to the name change.

For council, it was important to recognize Salsbury by doing this to ensure his legacy and contributions will be remembered in future years, Mearns said.

“It’s an opportunity for the Town to recognize an individual that valued the community. It shows appreciation for his contributions to all those individuals that his life impacted.”

The current sign located at the tournament house will be refurbished to show the new name at an estimated cost of $1500 which will be covered out of the Parks operating budget.

The signage change date is yet to be determined.

