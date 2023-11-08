Sylvan Lake Seniors Association sets goals and adds new executive committee members

Sylvan Lake Seniors Association leadership team. From the left Peter Hamers, Maryan Weenick, Ian Oostindie, Bill Mcleod, Laverne Asselstine, Patti Parslow, Monica Morcom, Ormand Smith and missing from photo, Anson Geddes.(photo provided by Ian Oostindie)

The Sylvan Lake Seniors Association added three new officers to the executive committee in October and has set some new goals for the organization.

One of the key goals for the association is to raise enough funds so that interest revenue will stabilize the growing organization, said new president Ian Oostindie.

“Provincial grants for seniors have dried up in recent years, but our cash reserves can keep us at full program levels coordinated by our one program coordinator, Maryan Weenik for five to six years more.”

While the association has revenue streams from small-scale bingos, programs, facility rentals and membership fees, it doesn’t cover the full depth of programs offered by the organization.

“The small weekly bingos do not raise a lot of money, but still help and are fun for participants. We recently ran the Red Deer casino and raised $26,000, but we can’t raise that money again for three years as the charity group waitlist is that long,” new director Anson Geddes said.

Oostindie added that beyond the funds raised, community members really value what the association has to offer.

“I notice that beyond the opportunity to just drop in for a visit, coffee, use the library, or volunteer for program setup, the calendar for November has one to nine programs happening every single weekday.”

One of the most popular programs is Wednesday lunches which typically serves between 70 to 140 people each week.

“The lunches are not intended to raise money with lunch prices well below market prices. They are meant as a great time of socializing and are inclusive of all,” Oostindie said.

And those well-attended programs wouldn’t be possible without a dedicated group of volunteers, a program headed by volunteers and program coordinator Maryan Weenik.

“The coordinator is seen as the key reason for membership growth from less than 100 to over 400 members today. The center is vibrant, providing people with a real sense of community,” said director and special projects lead Monica Morcom.

The club noted that new programs are constantly being added, including a new partnership with the Sylvan Lake Theatre Society which will provide a bi-monthly storytelling workshop that will run with a one-dollar drop-in fee.

While those new programs attract community members, it is ultimately long-term finances that challenge the organization’s stability.

When the NexSource Centre was first built the association invested $577,450 into the building.

“The association still needs to pay the Town of Sylvan Lake a reasonable amount for their share in utilities which is a challenge during this time of super-inflated costs for power within Alberta,” noted returning member Laverne Asselstine.

In order to help with this problem a new endowment fund structure is currently being negotiated with the Red Deer and District Community Foundation with Smith taking a key role in working on this.

A brochure to members that will advertise the challenges faced by the association is also in the works.

“We want a positive, but serious message to our members and the public on why we need to fundraise,” explained treasurer Ormand Smith.

The executive committee is also preparing to launch a new website with new member Bill Mcleod working with the social media experts at the Town of Sylvan Lake’s FCSS department to get that done.

“We are grateful to the town’s FCSS team who have taken us to the next level in web page design. This website will help our fundraising efforts and our outreach to new members,” Mcleod said.

The club’s new members include Oostindie, as well as Geddes and Mcleod.

Returning members to the committee include Peter Hamers, Asselstine, vice president Patti Parslow, Smith and Morcom.

Currently the executive committee is still looking for a leadership team secretary.

More information on programs done by the Sylvan Lake Seniors Association is available by calling 403-887-5428 and on the groups Facebook page.

