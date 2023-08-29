Sylvan Lake Sobeys owners say goodbye to business after eight years

Brad and Andrea Bromley have sold the store to new owners who will be at the Sobeys in September

Owners of the Sylvan Lake Sobey’s are saying goodbye to the business after eight years.

After coming on board in August of 2015, Brad and Andrea Bromley believe they have worked hard to create the store’s current family atmosphere but wanted to try something new.

“We have been doing this a long time and while it has been a great career it’s just time to move on and do something different,” Brad said.

The family has been involved in many community organizations, committees, events and initiatives.

“We have been heavily involved with our local food bank since day one and also have been huge supporters of the Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau. We also have put a lot of effort into helping schools, church youth groups, breakfast programs, lunch programs, mental health programs, youth sports and anything to do with helping the youth in our community thrive,” Brad said.

“We will miss these opportunities the business has afforded us to be involved in the community and the people we have gotten to meet,” Andrea added.

For the couple, one of the best things about the last eight years has been the community.

“We are so appreciative to have been able to serve the community of Sylvan Lake. We put our heart and soul into the community and they brought that back in spades.”

The store’s success over the years wouldn’t have been possible without the community or team of staff that work at Sobeys, Brad said.

“We couldn’t have done it without the community or the team that we have here. We are between 85 and 110 employees on any given day so a big family.”

“We’re just very thankful for our loyal customers because they’re the reason why we were able to do what we did and we looked forward to see them and serve them every day,” Andrea added.

Since the announcement about the sale of the store was made back in June members of the community have reached out, Brad said.

“When people first started finding out about it our phones went off the hook for a little while. There was excitement for us, well wishes and thanks but there was also a lot of tears, a lot of sadness and a lot of emotion.”

Currently, the next step for the couple is to take a bit of a break before they announce anything further.

“We are going to take a bit of a break to recharge the batteries before we start on what’s next,” Brad said.

As for Sobeys, the new owners Joe and Lauren Tait who own the Lacombe Sobeys will be taking charge of the store starting in September.

“I think the new owners will fit in really well here they are a nice young couple and I think the transition will be a seamless one,” Andrea said.

