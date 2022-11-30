Sylvan Lake student appointed to provincial youth council

A Grade 11 student from Ecole H.J. Cody high school is one of two Chinook’s Edge students making their voices heard on the Minister’s Youth Council.

Abby Shaver has been sharing her leadership skills to engage others and improve school culture from her first day at H.J. Cody. From helping organize dances to writing and delivering school-wide announcements or participating in school council and mentoring younger leaders, Shaver is committed to creating opportunities for her peers at school.

“I just try to make school a safe and fun place for all students,” said Shaver, whose mom brought home the application information to the council. “I thought it would be a perfect fit for me. It’s all about working toward making changes together, and that’s what I’ve been doing at school all along.”

Shaver is part of the school’s new Ethics class which is working with the Town of Sylvan Lake Parks and Recreation department to plan community events. She’s also working on an Earth Day proposal. “It’s so exciting”

Shaver says being part of the Minister’s Youth Council is an opportunity for any student in Alberta and believes it’s beneficial for students to hear different perspectives and have a say in what education looks like. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity.”

Shaver is joined by fellow Chinook’s Edge student Jersey Magtangob who attends Grade 11 at Sundre High School.

The Minister’s Youth Council is a group of approximately 40 junior and senior high students across Alberta, aged 14 to 19, who provide input to the Minister of Education and government staff on provincial education initiatives. Council members bring diverse interests, identities, backgrounds and perspectives from across the province.

