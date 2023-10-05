Sylvan Lake teacher receives the Prime Minister’s award for teaching excellence

A teacher at Ecole HJ Cody High School Sarah Steinbach recently received the Prime Minister’s award for teaching excellence.

For Steinbach being nominated for the award, which only a few dozen teachers across Canada have won, was an honour.

“To even be nominated was an honour. The nomination included letters from colleagues and students, and reading their words was incredibly emotional,” Steinback said.

The moment of finding out about the win was unreal, Steinback added.

“Finding out I was a recipient felt unreal, but is a very exciting and proud moment in my career. It has since profoundly impacted how I see myself as an educator and is a constant reminder of the privilege us teachers have in the opportunity to impact those around us.”

Teaching is a profession that brings so much joy and laughter, Steinbach said.

“I love education because somehow we navigate the ever-changing challenges, and in that process, we get to grow alongside our learners, bettering our practice with each new group of students.”

Steinbach’s accomplishment is one that is well deserved, HJ Cody Principal Alex Lambert said.

“Sarah is an exceptionally strong teacher. She cares deeply about her students, creates a fun, relevant, innovative and rich learning environment and is always seeking to improve her practice for the benefit of her students,” said Lambert.

“Sarah is a master teacher who has fully dedicated herself to enriching the lives of every student she teaches. She makes kids feel seen and valued and she makes learning interesting.”

In the classroom Steinbach is known for her use of current technology and digitally innovative projects.

Steinbach has impacted the lives of many students that she has taught, HJ Cody student Masaii Pummings said.

“Like many others, my life is forever impacted by the presence of Sarah Steinbach and we will thrive as citizens because of her. Sarah not only raised her two children to be good humans, but she has raised 10 years of high schoolers to be better people.”

It was a special honour to celebrate Steinbach’s accomplishment with an announcement on World Teachers’ Day, Chinook’s Edge School Division Superintendent Kurt Sacher said.

“Thank you to all of our teachers on World Teachers’ Day, for sharing a love of learning with your students and for helping each one feel valued, supported, welcome and excited to learn.”

At HJ Cody Steinbach teaches science, biology, forensic science and physical education to students from Grades 9 to 12.

Outside of the classroom, Steinbach has coached the school’s volleyball team an often attends the school’s extracurricular events.

@sarahbaker

sarah.baker@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sylvanlake