Sylvan Lake Theatre holds great showing at the Heartland Regional Theatre Festival

Sylvan Lake local Zoe Smibert (left), and Red Deer Polytechnic graduate Casey Powlick (right) practice their performance during the dress rehearsal of Aaron Vanderweg’s play A Plant Called Kyle McKinney. (Photo submitted by Aaron Vanderweg.)

Sylvan Lake Theatre was a big winner during the Heartland Regional Theatre Festival awards held on April 22.

As a theatre instructor at Red Deer Polytechnic for 30 years Artistic Director for Sylvan Lake Theatre Tanya Ryga told Sylvan Lake News good artists go where the work is.

“Sylvan Lake Theatre has recruited from all over the central region,” Ryga said.

”They take our workshops and perform in our shows. They may not live in Sylvan Lake, but they come here because we continue to offer opportunities and consider themselves part of the Sylvan Lake Theatre. One such opportunity was the regional theatre competition which was happening at the same time as we were running ACT UP. Out of the class of 14 seven jumped into the festival and everyone went to see it.”

After a huge success at the regional level there is tons of potential for the growth of the theatre industry going forward within Sylvan Lake, and the event was a big win for Sylvan Lake Theatre, Ryga said.

“The thing about any artistic endeavour is you must keep doing it. Whether it’s play-writing, directing, acting, storytelling or even pottery and painting, keep doing it! Practice your art and seek out opportunities to present it.”

