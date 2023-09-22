Sylvan Lake Theatre Trail saw massive success

Paul Sutherland (left) and Matthew Taylor (right) perform in 2 Bros at the Beach by Improv Jelly during the Sylvan Lake Theatre Trail. (photo provided by Tanya Ryga and the Sylvan Lake Theatre) Aaron Refugio (left) and Vahn James McCagg (right) perform in The Raven and The Gull by Derryn Yeomans during the Sylvan Lake Theatre Trail. (photo provided by Tanya Ryga and the Sylvan Lake Theatre) Jackie Halina (left) and Kianna Rose Taylor (right) perform in The Time Capsule by Aaron Vanderweg that was based on a true Sylvan Lake story during the Sylvan Lake Theatre Trail. (photo provided by Tanya Ryga and the Sylvan Lake Theatre) Layne Zazalak performs in Cooking with Tobias or How to Traumatize a Child in Three Puppets by Ash Mercia during the Sylvan Lake Theatre Trail. (photo provided by Tanya Ryga and the Sylvan Lake Theatre) Storyteller Barb Pettie was one of four storytellers who led the theatre patrons around to the different performances while telling a story during the Sylvan Lake Theatre Trail. (photo provided by Tanya Ryga and the Sylvan Lake Theatre) Storyteller Connie Stroud was one of four storytellers who led the theatre patrons around to the different performances while telling a story during the Sylvan Lake Theatre Trail. (photo provided by Tanya Ryga and the Sylvan Lake Theatre) Storyteller Evan MacLeod was one of four storytellers who led the theatre patrons around to the different performances while telling a story during the Sylvan Lake Theatre Trail. (photo provided by Tanya Ryga and the Sylvan Lake Theatre) Storyteller Norene Reaume was one of four storytellers who led the theatre patrons around to the different performances while telling a story during the Sylvan Lake Theatre Trail.(photo provided by Tanya Ryga and the Sylvan Lake Theatre)

The annual Sylvan Lake Theatre Trail was a massive success this year with glowing comments and 13 sold-out performances.

The audience was made up of returning patrons, people who heard about it last year who made sure to purchase tickets ahead of time and many new people, artistic director Tanya Ryga said.

“Our poll determined that about 25 per cent of our audiences came from elsewhere to specifically attend the Theatre Trail.”

The experience wasn’t just incredible for the audience but all 22 people of the Theatre Trail company were thrilled, Ryga said.

“Playwrights got to see their work on stage for the first time; actors and storytellers got to develop new skills and do what they love and the weather was fabulous.”

“I think this event was successful: the play-writing submission process was easy, and it was an honour to be chosen and then to be able to act in my show was fantastic,” playwright and actor Ash Rose said.

“I hope I will have the opportunity to come write, perform, improvise, puppeteer, and just be involved with the Sylvan Lake Theatre again,” she added.

“I am still basking in the afterglow of the magical Theatre Trail 2023. Thanks to the greatest Storytellers in town and our amazing cast, all involved in the magic. What an honour working with everyone,” storyteller Norene Reaume said.

The event wouldn’t have been possible without all of the terrific sponsors listed on the website, Ryga said.

“Money needed to create and present the theatre trail was donated by over forty local businesses in the form of direct sponsorship and donations. The Town also continues to support theatre by offering space for rehearsals and classes at the NexSource Centre.”

People in Sylvan Lake need opportunities to enjoy theatre as both audience members and participants, Ryga said.

“Having homegrown theatre right in town, with year-round activities has meant that Sylvan Lake Theatre is now a part of our local life. Lakers can continue to enjoy dinner theatre, monthly improv shows, acting classes, play-writing labs, and storytelling circles.”

“The high-quality and diverse training available throughout the year along with the opportunity to share in public presentations is a win-win for both the creators and the growing Sylvan Lake audiences,” she added.

While the Theatre Trail is now over there are still many exciting things planned and in the works for the Sylvan Lake Theatre, Ryga said.

“To help stage actors make the transition to filming or to attract beginning actors Glen Gaston has been hired to teach: ACT UP Acting for the Camera, Comedy Night Live with Improv Jelly will return to Snake Lake Brewing Co., The Birds and Bees a comedy written by Mark Crawford will be performed by the Sylvan Lake Theatre in April, Storytelling Circles will be starting up again in November and a script lab for experienced playwrights will be coming back for another season.”

More information on upcoming programs and shows done by the Sylvan Lake Theatre is available to view on their social media and website.

