Sylvan Lake to recognize Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness on March 26

The town lighthouse will be illuminated purple in recognition of the day

Sylvan Lake will recognize Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness, March 26.

During the council meeting on March 14, Mayor Megan Hanson proclaimed that Sylvan Lake would join other towns worldwide in recognizing the day, which falls during Epilepsy Awareness Month.

The proclamation request came from the Epilepsy Association of Calgary.

“We know a number of Sylvan Lake residents suffer from this condition, and we chose to recognize this day to show our support for people with epilepsy and their families. We acknowledge the challenges they face and desire to create a more inclusive and supportive community,” said Hanson in a statement to Sylvan Lake News.

“Recognizing Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness is important because it helps to raise awareness, reduce stigma, encourage research, and support people in our community with epilepsy.”

On the evening of March 26, the town lighthouse will be illuminated purple in recognition.

Cassidy Megan created Purple Day in 2008, motivated by her own struggles with epilepsy. The day is recognized globally and aims to support those with epilepsy while educating and dispelling myths surrounding the condition.

Anyone looking to learn more about epilepsy or Purple Day can visit purpleday.org.

READ MORE: Town to host Visioning Sessions in connection with Destination Marketing Plan

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sylvanlake