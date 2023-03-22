File photos. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)

File photos. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)

Sylvan Lake to recognize Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness on March 26

The town lighthouse will be illuminated purple in recognition of the day

Sylvan Lake will recognize Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness, March 26.

During the council meeting on March 14, Mayor Megan Hanson proclaimed that Sylvan Lake would join other towns worldwide in recognizing the day, which falls during Epilepsy Awareness Month.

The proclamation request came from the Epilepsy Association of Calgary.

“We know a number of Sylvan Lake residents suffer from this condition, and we chose to recognize this day to show our support for people with epilepsy and their families. We acknowledge the challenges they face and desire to create a more inclusive and supportive community,” said Hanson in a statement to Sylvan Lake News.

“Recognizing Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness is important because it helps to raise awareness, reduce stigma, encourage research, and support people in our community with epilepsy.”

On the evening of March 26, the town lighthouse will be illuminated purple in recognition.

Cassidy Megan created Purple Day in 2008, motivated by her own struggles with epilepsy. The day is recognized globally and aims to support those with epilepsy while educating and dispelling myths surrounding the condition.

Anyone looking to learn more about epilepsy or Purple Day can visit purpleday.org.

READ MORE: Town to host Visioning Sessions in connection with Destination Marketing Plan

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sylvanlake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nominations open for Youth Spark Awards

Just Posted

Tracey Lynn and Don Rattray accept their Spark Champion Award in 2021. As principal and vice principal of Ecole Fox Run School, their received the award as “pillars of the community who shape and support” the youth of Sylvan Lake. (Photo Submitted)
Nominations open for Youth Spark Awards

File photos. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)
Sylvan Lake to recognize Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness on March 26

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers became HJHL North Division champions on Saturday after beating the Airdrie Thunder in the division finals. They'll now play Okotoks for the league title beginning on Thursday. (Photo by Sylvan Lake Wranglers/ Facebook)
Sylvan Lake Wranglers heading to HJHL finals

Map of the Palm Cove area. (photo provided from the Lacombe County agenda)
Palm Cove development costs and the Sylvan Lake area Structure Plan discussed by Lacombe County