Sylvan Lake’s ‘Jaws at the Lake’ series returning for fifth year with ‘The Shallows’

On Aug. 5 Sylvan Lake residents and tourists will be able to watch The Shallows at the lake

The Jaws at the Lake series is returning for the fifth year in a row to Sylvan Lake on Aug. 5 at Lakefront Park.

While the Town loves the movie Jaws, to amp up the excitement this year there is a twist, culture and tourism supervisor Chanelle Brooker told Sylvan Lake News.

“We like to keep you on the edge of your flotation device at Jaws at the Lake, so get ready to dive into The Shallows and experience a nail-biting, heart-pounding adventure that will have you on the edge of your seat. Don’t worry, it’s still sharktastic,” Brooker said.

Since Jaws at the Lake started the event has been popular with community members.

“They loved the immersive experience of watching a suspenseful movie while floating on the lake or enjoying a cozy spot on land. From the thrilling atmosphere to the shared excitement among fellow moviegoers, it’s an event that creates memories and has everyone buzzing with excitement.”

People are already bubbling with anticipation for this year’s event, Brooker added.

“Everyone is ready to gather at Lakefront Park for an evening filled with water-based thrills and chills.”

For the event, there will be a double-sided screen ensuring everyone has a good view of the film whether they’re on land or on the water.

To watch the movie is free and food will be available to purchase at Food Trucks after 7 p.m., Brooker said.

“Grab your floaties and don’t forget your sense of adventure. Bring your own comfy chairs, blankets, and some snacks to enjoy and don’t forget to bring your friends and family too.”

The Shallows is rated PG-13 and will begin at 9 p.m.

 

sylvanlake

Sylvan Lake Buccaneers place second in provincials

