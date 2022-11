The Town of Sylvan Lake pulled out all the stops for this year’s Santa Claus Parade. Even the weather co-operated with temperatures right around freezing and little wind. Hundreds lined the parade route to enjoy the event and fireworks that followed.

Awards were given to JV Roofing for best overall float, RoyAl Glass for most original, BPSA for most community spirit and Sylvan AutoPro for most Christmas Spirit.