Temporary closure expected for the Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service

The Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service will be closed Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m

The Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (SLAACS) will be closed temporarily on Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. due to gaps in physician coverage.

The closure of SLAACS is a temporary measure taken after attempts to secure alternative physician coverage have been made as the service can’t operate without an onsite physician.

Individuals arriving at the Sylvan Lake Community Health Centre to receive care from the SLAACS during the closure will be redirected to other options depending on their needs.

Other options include returning when the service resumes, booking an appointment with a family doctor and calling Health Link at 8-1-1 for medical information and advice.

People will also have the ability to access medical care for urgent health concerns from facilities in the nearby communities of Innisfail, Lacombe, Rimbey, Red Deer and Rocky Mountain House.

The SLAACS is a service which offers the diagnosis and treatment of urgent but non-life-threatening conditions including minor cuts or burns, muscle and joint strains, bone fractures and fever in young children.

Individuals requiring emergency medical care should call 9-1-1.

Service at the SLAACS is expected to resume as normal on Aug. 21.

