Tender for Pogadl Tournament House awarded to IMC Construction

Sylvan Lake town council approved awarding the tender for the Pogadl Park Tournament House to IMC Construction Ltd. for an amount not to exceed $570,000 during the meeting on April 11.

Town staff originally presented the report to award the tender for the Pogadl Park Tournament House on March 27, however further information was requested by council in order to make a decision, Mayor Megan Hanson said.

“Further details included a detailed cost breakdown, floor plan, and exterior renderings. This is a large project and it was important to ensure we understood the costs along with the benefits of the building. Part of this understanding for council included a breakdown of all the components of the building.”

The tournament house will provide a public washroom, a rent-able concession area and a storage space for equipment and supplies, Hanson said.

“The Pogadl Park Tournament House will support the existing quad ball diamonds by providing a concession that can be rented out by user groups for tournaments. It will also provide a washroom to support the users of the trail system, campgrounds, and ball diamonds along with provide us with the storage and irrigation required to manage the parks operations.”

The highest ranked applicant for the project was IMC Construction LTD with a price of $569,500 excluding GST, town staff said.

“We are always looking to get the most value for the cost. Walking through all options available to us is part of that process,” Hanson said.

Construction for the Pogadl Park Tournament House is scheduled to begin this year.

