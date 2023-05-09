The Gulls Gives Foundation has a new executive director

Keri Lee was announced as the new executive director for the Gulls Give Foundation on May 3

The Gulls Give Foundation the centre of the Sylvan Lake Gulls team’s fundraising efforts which helps to make a positive impact in the community has a new executive director.

Keri Lee who was announced as the new director on May 3 told Sylvan Lake News she was inspired to apply for the position when a friend forwarded the job posting.

“I felt that I would be a great fit for the position,” Lee said.

“A few years ago, I worked at a women’s shelter, to this day that role has had the most influence on my life, my professional practice, and my career decisions. Being able to give back in a way that has an impact on others’ well-being “fills my bucket”.”

There is no experience more rewarding than being the Executive Director for a foundation supporting mental health and giving back to Central Alberta organizations trying to do the same, Lee said.

“Our mission statement is our commitment to do our very best to bring mental health awareness through education, advocacy and funding.”

Mental health has affected all of us at some point in our lives, Lee said.

“We are trying as a foundation to help normalize the conversation, to make mental health a topic no on is ashamed of or afraid to talk about. Ultimately, our goal is to assist where we are able, in hopes our assistance helps provide support being available for individuals when they need it. “

As the new executive director Lee has many goals for the foundation.

“My goal is to build impactful, meaningful, collaborative relationships and partnerships with other organizations.”

In previous years the Gulls Give Foundation has raised money for Cawes Central Alberta Women’s Shelter, Hats on for Mental Health, Central Alberta Children Advocacy, Anonymous Gym Memberships, Sylvan Lake Community Partners, Ronald McDonald House, Gord Bamford Foundation, Red Deer Public Library, Walk A Mile in HER Shoes, Dakin Chase Foundation, Sylvan Lake Charity Checkstop, Eckville Toys for Tots and more.

While the Gulls Give Foundation already has some organizations in mind to fundraise for this the foundation is always open to more opportunities.

Organizations interested in applying for a donation can reach out to the foundation at ed@gullsgive.com.

