Boyd (right) took photos with best friend this year. Supplied.

The photography trend that continues to climb: Best friend photo shoots

Rimbey photographer reflects on the growing demand for these lifestyle set shoots.

Rimbey local, Gralyn Boyd with Gralyn J. Photography, has had a camera in her hands for as long as she can remember and photographed her first wedding at only 14. Boyd travels across B.C. and Alberta for events and shoots; and will venture out even further when a pandemic isn’t running rampant.

Although primarily a wedding and rodeo photographer, Boyd has noticed a significant rise in demand over the years for many photographers in a new lifestyle/couple photography trend: the best friend photo shoots.

“They’ve been climbing since 2016, give or take a few years,” says Boyd, “and they’re not going to fall anytime soon.”

For years the popularity of these shoots have been growing, primarily among women. These shoots are a celebration of the relationship that has been there for you through it all. From fun activities like floating on giant inflatable’s in the lake, to picnic spreads and more, photos from best friend shoots are the aesthetically pleasing burst of fun and comradery taking over social media feeds.

“In the last few years it’s been getting wildly popular,” says Boyd, “Vineyards have especially seen a rise in the trend.”

Boyd says that not only are these shoots fun for the participants, but the photographer as well. “It also gives photographers opportunities for new poses that are casual and fun.”

Although she hasn’t shot a best friend photo shoot just yet for clients, she did a best friend shoot with her friend this year that she has been close with since kindergarten.

Even though she mainly shoots for weddings and rodeos, Boyd thinks that being the photographer for someone’s best friend shoot would be a fantastic time.

“I think it’s a great way to celebrate friendships.”

Boyd’s work can be seen on her Facebook page Gralyn J. Photography or website www.gralynjphotos.wixsite.com.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Grad photo shoot by Gralyn J. Photography. Supplied.

Photo by Gralyn J. Photography. Supplied.

May wedding photo shoot by Gralyn J. Photography, the bridal party got creative for a photo since their wedding took place during the pandemic. Supplied.

