The Rocky Peewee Rebels are headed to the league finals

On Oct. 28 the Rocky Peewee Rebels defeated the Olds Huskies 29-0 at home on Curtis Field

The Rocky Peewee Rebels have earned a spot in the league finals after defeating the Olds Huskies in their game on Oct. 28 at home on Curtis Field.

The Rebels’ defence has been stout all season long and continued to be so during the game against the Huskies, offensive coach Edward Grzech says.

“The Rebels then took over and marched down the field on a long drive where our offensive line established a punishing physical tone. The unit led by road grader catcher Logan Stradecki has been opening huge lanes all season.”

The Rebels were then able to strike first, he added.

“Fullback Bentley Busby bulldozed his way into the end zone for a rushing touchdown, dragging a pack of Huskies with him.”

In the second quarter of the game, things continued going well for the Rebels with quarterback Sam Grzech and runningback Charlie Molnar increasing the team score to a lead of 21-0, Grzech said.

Meanwhile, the second half was a defensive struggle for both teams.

“The Rebels defence drifted the Huskies in for all of the second half and late in the fourth quarter,” Grzech said.

However, the Rebels were able to pull through without giving up a single down, earning the score of 29-0 to finish off the game.

While the team won the game, the weather conditions made earning the win difficult Grzech said.

“Both teams dealt with the snowy conditions and bitter cold. Playoff football in Alberta requires true grit, and the Rebels would like to thank the army of volunteers, donors, sponsors and parents that stepped up and cleared the Football field to even make it possible to play this game in safe conditions.”

The snow removal effort for the game was led by team manager Angela Nichol with equipment being donated by All Choice Rentals and Strad.

Other organizers and individuals also donated to the event, including Entegrity Inc. who funded the team dinner and Jay and Kobi Steenbergen who provided tents to keep people warm.

“Our determined group spent over 80 man-hours shovelling, pushing snow and snow-blowing to get the field ready,” Grzech said.

“Lochearn Elementary was also in our corner all week and allowed us to practice in the gym while the field was blanketed in snow,” he added.

Next up for the team is the league finals, where they will be facing off against the Stettler Panthers and playing for the chance to make it to the provincial finals this weekend.

