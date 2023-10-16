The Rocky Peewee Rebels clinch a victory at home to earn a playoff spot

The game on Oct. 14 finished with a final score of 20-19

The Rocky Peewee Rebels toppled the undefeated Stettler Panthers to cruise to the playoffs on Oct. 14. (photo provided by Edward Grzech)

The Rocky Peewee Rebels took down the undefeated Stettler Panthers during a home game on Oct. 14.

With two of the league’s top teams squaring off, the game had a playoff vibe according to offensive coach Edward Grzech.

The Rebels opened the scoring midway through the first quarter, he added.

“Charlie Molnar opened scoring with a touchdown and 2-point PAT to make the score 8-0 Rebels.”

A PAT is a point-after touchdown; that touchdown was one of many for Molnar throughout the game, Grzech said

“During the second quarter, Molnar scored his second touchdown of the day and also stripped a Panther player of the football to recover a fumble and save a touchdown.”

Offence wasn’t the only thing going well for the team during the first half of the game.

“The Rebels defence worked as a unit to limit the Stettler run game to modest gains through the first half and defensive end Isaac Gorgichuk made a couple of game-changing tackles for loss that turned the ball over on downs and back to Rocky,” Grzech said.

At the halfway mark the score was 14-6 for the Rebels.

However, the Panthers opened up scoring in the second half with another touchdown from their running back to make the score 14-12 Rebels.

With neither team wanting to give up any downs, both defences did work to dominate the final half of the game, Grzech said.

‘We had a big group performance by Katerina Zeller, Logan Stradecki, Victor Stewart and Crewe Brower who was tasked with taking on Panthers giant defensive end who stood around 6 feet tall.”

Towards the end of the game the Panthers were able to kick a PAT and opted to run a one-point PAT try which ended in a five-yard run being scored, Grzech said.

“The Rebels special teams unit led by coach Curtis Nichol was ready for the ensuing kickoff and recovered the onside try to retain possession and grind out a tough 20-19 victory at home.”

The Rebels finished off the regular season with five wins and one loss.

The Rebels will be playing their first playoff match against the Olds Huskies at home on Oct. 28. The winner of the match will then go on to play in the CPWFL 9-A-Side League final where they will then have the chance to advance to provincials.

