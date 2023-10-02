The Rocky Peewee Rebels saw victory on the road

The Rocky Peewee Rebels played against the Olds Huskies on Sept. 30

The Rocky Peewee Rebels came out victorious in their game against the Olds Huskies. (photo provided by Edward Grzech)

The Rocky Peewee Rebels came out victorious on the road over the weekend on Sept. 30 when they faced off against the Olds Huskies.

During the game the Rebels got off to a fast start, offensive coach Edward Grzech said.

“Kicker Logan Stradecki placed a perfect onside kick which Greyson Nichol recovered to give the Rebels an early extra possession.”

“The Rebels then capped off the ensuing drive with quarterback Sam Grzech running the ball in from the five-yard line,” he added.

Defense throughout the game was also great, Grzech said.

“The Rebels Defense was solid throughout the game and during the second quarter the defensive line plugged up the middle of the field.”

“Defensive tackles Victor Stewart and Logan Stradecki and defensive ends Crewe Brower and Isaac Gorgichuk were very aggressive and played in the Husky backfield all day,” Grzech added.

Then in the game’s fourth quarter, the Huskies were able to drive deep into the Rebels territory for the first time scoring their first and only touchdown of the game.

The game finished with a final score of 25-6.

While there are still two games left in the regular season the Rebels have officially clinched a home playoff game.

Next the team will be back on the road to play against Ponoka before returning to finish off the regular season at home on Oct. 14 against the Stettler Panthers.

As well the Rocky Minor Football Association is still accepting new players, Grzech said.

“A season of Football is very economical compared to most sports and most equipment is provided by the team so it’s a cheap sport to for youngsters to play.”

For more information on the team and the schedule people can contact the Rocky Peewee Rebels through the team’s Facebook page.

