The Rocky Peewee Rebels took down the Ponoka Broncos on the Thanksgiving weekend

The Rocky Peewee Rebels gobbled up a win against the Ponoka Broncos during the Thanksgiving weekend on Oct. 7.

Ponoka hosted an amazing game experience, offensive coach Edward Grzech said.

“The program hosts an amazing football home game experience complete with pyrotechnics, fireworks, a half-time show and the fans in rodeo town treat all visitors like family.”

During the game against Ponoka, the Rebels welcomed back running back Bentley Busby after a two-game absence.

“Busby opened the scoring in a wild first quarter with a 65-yard rumble around left tackle Crewe Brower and down the left sideline,” Grzech said.

However the Broncos were quick to answer back to make the score 8-6 for the Rebels, he added.

“The Broncos stopped the Rebels ensuing drive and went ahead 12-8 on another touchdown from fullback Ty Quast.”

The team was still able to pull ahead during the first quarter after the Rebels’s quarterback Sam Grzech took back momentum, Gzech said.

“He gashed the Bronco defense on a 60-yard touchdown run from a shotgun snap from catcher Logan Stradecki to lead the Rebels to pull ahead 16-12.”

“Grzech was also a turnover machine on defense all day long as he snatched four fumbles and helped the Rebels league-leading defense limit the Bronco’s spread attack,” he added.

During the first quarter work from the team’s trio of long snapper Isaac Gorgichuck, holder Greyson Nichol and kicker Charlie Molnar put the team further in the lead.

“The trio converted their third straight two-point PAT to put the Rebels ahead 24-12 at the end of the first quarter,” Grzech said.

Throughout the game all the players’ efforts led to the final score of 52-32, he said.

Busby was even recognized for his efforts being named the game’s MVP, Grzech added.

“Busby couldn’t be kept in the stable and busted out of the gate to put the Rebels ahead 52-32 and feast on his third TD of the day. Busby was awarded game MVP by the classy Bronco’s team.”

Rocky’s next game will be at home against the Stettler Rebels on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 2 p.m. on Curtis Field.

“The game will decide the playoff schedule and determine who will have coveted home-field advantage throughout the playoffs,” Grzech said.

So far there have been many blessings for the team this season, he added.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to play football in this great community.”

