Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service. (Advocate file photo)

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service. (Advocate file photo)

The Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service is closed temporarily

The service will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to a gap in physician coverage.

The closure which is a temporary measure is a last resort after work to try and find an alternative physician has already been done.

Individuals arriving at the Sylvan lake Community Health Centre to receive care at the Advanced Ambulatory Care Service while it is closed will be redirected to other available care options depending on the individuals needs.

Options include returning when the service resumes, booking an appointment with a family doctor, calling Health Link at 8-1-1 for medical information and advice or patients can also access medical care for urgent concerns from facilities in Innisfail, Lacombe, Rimbey, Red Deer and Rocky Mountain House.

Individuals requiring emergency medical care should call 9-1-1.

The Advanced Ambulatory Care Service offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent but non-life-threatening conditions including minor cuts or burns, muscle and joint strains, bone fractures and fever in young children.

Service at the Advanced Ambulatory Care will resume after 3 p.m.

sylvanlake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Suspected Prussian carp found in Sylvan Lake

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service. (Advocate file photo)
The Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service is closed temporarily

A suspected Prussian Carp was found in Sylvan Lake. photo provided by Reuben Braitenback
Suspected Prussian carp found in Sylvan Lake

Dr. Martha Hart director of the Owen Hart Foundation started the food drive in Sylvan Lake during the pandemic. Now the annual event is returning on Monday May 22. (Photo provided by Martha Hart)
Owen Hart foundation doing food drive during the May long weekend

Town of Sylvan Lake. File Photo
May proclaimed Melanoma awareness month by Town of Sylvan Lake