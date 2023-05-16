The Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service is closed temporarily

The service will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to a gap in physician coverage.

The closure which is a temporary measure is a last resort after work to try and find an alternative physician has already been done.

Individuals arriving at the Sylvan lake Community Health Centre to receive care at the Advanced Ambulatory Care Service while it is closed will be redirected to other available care options depending on the individuals needs.

Options include returning when the service resumes, booking an appointment with a family doctor, calling Health Link at 8-1-1 for medical information and advice or patients can also access medical care for urgent concerns from facilities in Innisfail, Lacombe, Rimbey, Red Deer and Rocky Mountain House.

Individuals requiring emergency medical care should call 9-1-1.

The Advanced Ambulatory Care Service offers diagnosis and treatment of urgent but non-life-threatening conditions including minor cuts or burns, muscle and joint strains, bone fractures and fever in young children.

Service at the Advanced Ambulatory Care will resume after 3 p.m.

sylvanlake