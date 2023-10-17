The Sylvan Lake and District Archives hosted visitors from France

Christina Lust and Marie-Astrid Detharet worked to answer questions members of the delegation had about the colony. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)

A delegation of six individuals from France were hosted by the Sylvan Lake and District Archives on Oct. 11.

The group came to the archives to learn more about the history surrounding French settlers that came to the community in 1906 and they were particularly interested in the group that came with Dr. Adalbert Tanche.

An email enquiring about the visit was first received back in May, Sylvan Lake and District Archives office manager Christina Lust said.

“This is the first time we have gotten a request from a delegation outside of the country. The fact that we can provide information to support people’s research reinforces the importance of the work we do at the Archives and the visit has the opportunity to promote and further the word about the work we do.”

To collect all the information presented it took a long time, Lust said.

“It took 20 to 30 hours researching obituaries, marriage records, birth records and it takes a lot of time on the internet trying to find all of that information.”

The research has been a real eye-opener, Lust added.

“In terms of learning more about this particular group of people that came over and the struggles they had in the early 1900s until you start digging into it you don’t really appreciate sort of all of the things that would’ve happened all those years ago.”

In order to translate the information presented by the archive French Immersion Coordinator for the Chinook’s Edge School Division Marie-Astrid Detharet was there.

Councilor Ian Oostindie was also in attendance to welcome the group to Sylvan Lake on behalf of the Sylvan Lake council.

Overall the presentation went well, Lust said.

“I’m very pleased the way it went especially with having Marie Astrid provide the interpretation I think they seemed to enjoy it and it was interesting for us as well.”

While this is the first time a group has come from outside of the country it is not the first time an individual from outside of the country has come to the archives, Lust said.

“Earlier this year, we had a visit from a gentleman from England who was looking for information about his uncle. He had contacted me prior to the pandemic and finally was able to come and visit.”

Many of the requests are being made as well now that there is more information on the Archives available on the online website, Lust added.

“With the new website that the Archives launched earlier this year, our exposure as increased significantly including outside of the immediate area, the province and even Canada. We get a pretty steady amount of requests through Facebook, emails and phone calls. They come out of all kinds of places and are often unexpected.”

More information about the Sylvan Lake and District Archives can be found on their website.

“The door is open for people to come visit and to take a look at our website for our database,” she said.

