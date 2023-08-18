The Sylvan Lake artisan market is returning soon

SLAM into Fall will be taking place on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 at the Sylvan Lake Gulls stadium

SLAM into Fall will be held at Gulls field on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3. (photo from the Sylvan Lake Artisan Market Facebook page)

The Sylvan Lake Artisan Market (SLAM) will be returning for SLAM into Fall on Sept. 2 and Sept. 3 at the Sylvan Lake Gulls stadium.

SLAM into Fall which is the second SLAM event taking place this year will raise money for the Sylvan Lake Community Partners organization, event organizer and co-owner of the Moon and Lotus Chelsea Taylor said.

“Community Partners is such a fundamental non-profit here in the community, the work they do is outstanding, to be able to bring the community together on a larger scale and using the platform to fundraise for them was something we felt very strongly about.”

The origanal SLAM event was held the first weekend of August and there are many factors into why the event is being held so close to the first one, Taylor said.

“It’s a challenge to get another event together in such a short amount of time, however, to be able to host an outdoor event in Alberta, weather can always be a factor getting later into Fall. As well being able to have the opportunity to be presented by the Sylvan Lake Gulls which is such an influential organization in Sylvan Lake was something we couldn’t pass up.”

Apart from taking place at Gulls Field, some other changes are being made to how the event is being marketed, Taylor added.

“We had such an amazing time doing SLAM and the atmosphere was absolutely incredible, however we definitely felt the need to ensure more marketing is being done this time around to get to a larger audience.”

For the event, individuals can expect 50 vendors of all different kinds, tattoo artist Synchronicity, face-painting, balloon art and an open concession.

“Being able to have fun events to attend that support small businesses and non-profit organizations is something we believe everyone enjoys and supports,” Taylor said.

