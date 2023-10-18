The Sylvan Lake Library film society is set to screen its final film of the year

Tickets to see Little Richard: I Am Everything are available to purchase at the library

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library film society will be screening their final film of the year Little Richard: I Am Everything on Oct. 30.

Little Richard: I Am Everything is a documentary by Lisa Cortés which was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize – Documentary at Sundance 2022 as well as the Audience Award SXSW 2022.

In Sylvan Lake films that centre around music, especially films about well-known musicians have been very popular, head programmer at the library Corrie Brown said.

“We just about sold out the theatre for our screenings of Wild Rose, Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey a Song, and had wonderful feedback from our screening of Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On.”

This film centred around Little Richard is sure to be enjoyable and informative, Brown added.

“Little Richard was a man who contained multitudes. He was Black and proud at a time when white musicians like Elvis and Mick Jagger got credit for pop music’s evolution. He was brilliant and energetic, everything all at once, and that is sure to shine through on the big screen.”

Tickets for the movie are currently on sale at the library for $10 plus GST. The movie will begin at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30 at the Landmark Cinemas.

After the film society is set to return in January for its new season of movies with season passes for the 2024 season available to purchase for $50 plus GST.

“I am excited to see Film Society grow and connect with new audiences and look forward to our return next year. There really is nothing like watching a movie on the big screen,” Brown said.

Film enthusiasts with questions about the film society can contact Brown at corrie.brown@prl.ab.ca or by calling the library at 403-887-2130.

