The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is holding a mead tasting for Earth Day

Sylvan Lake Library will have an unusual celebration for Earth Day this year with a Mead tasting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on April 21.

The idea for the event came forward after library staff member Beth Mathison recommended Tamarack Jack’s Honey and Meadery, a business based out of Caroline, Alta., head programmer Corrie Brown said.

“We wanted to host a bee keeping event for Earth Day, and she put us in touch with Katie and Tamarack Jack’s because they have an apiary as well as a meadery.”

A wine tasting event has been a request made by many library patrons, Brown said.

“When we reached out to them they were thrilled to collaborate with us on this event and when we found out that Tamarack Jack’s had a meadery as well, it just seemed like a perfect fit.”

Like the bee keeping event for Earth Day the mead tasting event will help show the importance of bees, Brown said.

“Mead is an alcoholic beverage made by fermenting honey mixed with water and is delicious to boot. Bees have such an important role to play in our environment, and events like this mead tasting help people see the benefits to bee-saving efforts.”

So far ticket sales for the event have been going well, Brown said.

“We have had a steady amount of ticket sales so far, and lots of interest on social media. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the night of the event or at the library for $15 plus GST, and participants will need to provide photo ID.”

Events like this are important to continue helping to raise awareness about programs and services provided by the library, Brown said.

“Most of our attendees are locals who have library cards, but we always find that when we offer different and exciting programs like these we see people who are new to the library and maybe even the community. We are then able to connect them with our community and all of the wonderful things about libraries. “

During the event five different tpes of mead will be available for participants to sample along with food and non-alcoholic beverages. As well local musical guests Bops n Moss will be performing an acoustic set, library programmer Maddie Anderson said.

“We wanted to have an event to celebrate Earth Day that was specifically designed for the adults in our community. Partnering with Tamarack Jack’s is going to be an exciting enterprise that will kick start licensed programs here at the library.”

