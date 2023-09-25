The Town of Sylvan Lake is partnering with an organization to increase accessibility

Disability: Accessible by Design announced they would be partnering with the Town on Sept. 21

Company Disability: Accessible by Design announced in a Facebook post on Sept. 21 that they would be partnering with the Town of Sylvan Lake to help increase accessibility in the community.

During this partnership a disability consultant will be working with the Town on some staff awareness training, Director of RCT Monique Pummings said.

“The purpose of the workshops is to educate and bring awareness of staff and operations to be inclusive, including inclusive language and communication etiquette.”

“Takeaways from staff training include a new view on how people see everyday barriers of persons with disabilities, awareness of the struggles persons faces daily, new language to use to communicate more effectively, and a better way operates services and programs,” she added.

Part of the partnership also includes doing a review of the NexSource Centre through the eyes of a user who has a disability.

“We are specifically looking for how we can improve on things that may have been missed and can be incorporated for recommendations. We are also looking for recommendations on how to make our programs and special events more inclusive.”

Brad Bartko from Disability: Accessibility by Design’s passion was clear from the beginning, Mayor Megan Hanson said.

“I appreciate that his approach and solutions cover both the physical changes required to make a facility accessible and also stressed that training and education is an important part of change.”

Through this partnership solutions can be implemented over the long term to make our community more inclusive, Hanson added.

“I look forward to his guidance on how we can continue to make Sylvan Lake a community that can be enjoyed by all.

