The Town of Sylvan Lake is raising awareness around family violence

November was proclaimed as Family Violence Prevention Month in the Town of Sylvan Lake during the council meeting on Oct. 23.

To recognize Family Violence Prevention Month the Town will be taking part in two different campaigns senior services said supervisor Brittney Wells.

The Red Rose Campaign is one the town does annually every November to raise awareness of the children, women and men who have been killed due to family violence, Wells said.

“In October, we connect with various organizations and businesses throughout the community requesting them to display an artificial red rose near the reception/entryway of their building.”

“The roses are displayed for the whole month of November and then staff will pick them back up from the organizations,” Wells added.

Apart from the artificial rose a postcard is posted in private areas for both staff and the public to see with a QR code to link to additional resources if the individual is in need of support.

The other initiative to raise awareness during the month of November is the You’re Not Alone Mental Health Campaign which was developed by the FCSS division, Wells said.

“During the campaign, mental health resource stickers will be distributed through the community to quick food restaurants and coffee shops to stick on to-go coffee cups, coffee sleeves or take-out bags.”

Initiatives raising awareness around the topic of family violence are important as family violence can occur in private settings or out in the community, Wells said.

“Family violence can happen to anyone at any point in their lives, regardless of race, gender, age, sexual orientation and culture. It is imperative to recognize the signs of family violence and know how to help or where to get help.”

For individuals needing to get support, the Town of Sylvan Lake buildings are safe spaces, Wells added.

“All town buildings are inclusive to everyone no matter race, gender, sexual orientation, age and culture. Our FCSS team assists all Lakers of any age if they are experiencing abuse, know of someone who may be, want to learn more about the concerns of family violence or need further resources.”

The FCSS team can also assist a person to access emergency needs such as housing, financial support, and if needed a Clare’s Law Application, Wells said.

“Clare’s Law gives individuals who feel at risk of domestic violence a way to get information about their partners so they can make informed choices about their safety.”

If individuals are experiencing family violence or abuse they can find resources by calling the family violence info line at 310-1818, the Sylvan Lake FCSS at 403-887-1137 and if in immediate danger individuals should call 9-1-1.

Further information on community resources is also available to view on the Town of Sylvan Lake website. (www.sylvanlake.ca/FCSS/Contact-FCSS)

